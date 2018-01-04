Indian Railways Recruitment 2018: Project Engineers for MRVC Mumbai, GATE 2017 Score Must!
The applicants must have qualified GATE 2017, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil, Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunications with minimum 60% marks via full time regular course in any recognized University or Institution.
Image for representation only.
Indian Railways Recruitment 2018 for the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) has begun on its official website to fill job vacancies of Project Engineers in Civil, Electrical and Electronics & Telecommunications departments of MRVC. MRVC is a PSU (public sector undertaking) that comes under the purview of Ministry of Railways, India. Selected candidates will be recruited on a contract basis for 5 years project tenure with initial appointment for first 2 years extendable to next 3 years based on project requirement and candidate’s performance. Interested candidates can apply for the job posts on or before 27th January 2018 on the dedicated page of MRVC on Indian Railways’ website - mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in.
MRVC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
Project Engineer - Civil Engineering - 8 posts
Project Engineer - Electrical Engineering - 6 posts
Project Engineer - Electronics & Telecommunications - 4 posts
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will fall in the pay bracket of ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000 with ₹40,000 basic pay and other fixed emoluments.
Eligibility
The applicants must have qualified GATE 2017, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil, Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunications with minimum 60% marks via full time regular course in any recognized University or Institution.
Age Limit
The applicants must be less than 30 years of age as on 27th December 2017, however, age-relaxation rules apply as per reserved category laws prevalent for PSUs.
Application Process for MRVC Railways Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official notification - http://mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in/ticker/1514371868644MRVC%20vacancy.pdf
Step 2 – Download the application form given at the end of the above advertisement and take a print out
Step 3 – Affix a recent passport size photograph, complete the form and scan it along with GATE 2017 Admit Card and Official Scorecard, Engineering Graduation marksheet & certificate, date of birth certificate or age proof, and caste certificate (if applicable)
Step 4 – Send the application form and other documents via email to gate2017mrvc@gmail.com
Selection Process:
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2017 scores.
MRVC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
Project Engineer - Civil Engineering - 8 posts
Project Engineer - Electrical Engineering - 6 posts
Project Engineer - Electronics & Telecommunications - 4 posts
Pay Scale
The selected candidates will fall in the pay bracket of ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000 with ₹40,000 basic pay and other fixed emoluments.
Eligibility
The applicants must have qualified GATE 2017, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil, Electrical or Electronics & Telecommunications with minimum 60% marks via full time regular course in any recognized University or Institution.
Age Limit
The applicants must be less than 30 years of age as on 27th December 2017, however, age-relaxation rules apply as per reserved category laws prevalent for PSUs.
Application Process for MRVC Railways Recruitment 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official notification - http://mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in/ticker/1514371868644MRVC%20vacancy.pdf
Step 2 – Download the application form given at the end of the above advertisement and take a print out
Step 3 – Affix a recent passport size photograph, complete the form and scan it along with GATE 2017 Admit Card and Official Scorecard, Engineering Graduation marksheet & certificate, date of birth certificate or age proof, and caste certificate (if applicable)
Step 4 – Send the application form and other documents via email to gate2017mrvc@gmail.com
Selection Process:
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2017 scores.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Automatic Cars With Best Fuel Efficiency in India – Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Alto K10 and More
- Biggest Twist in Bigg Boss 11: Here's How The Elimination Will Happen This Week
- Mira Rajput's Photo With Her Father From One of Her Wedding Functions Is Winning Hearts
- Premature Celebrations Almost Cost Melbourne Renegades Match in WBBL
- Deepika Padukone to Celebrate Her Birthday With Ranveer Singh in Sri Lanka?