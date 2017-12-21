Indian Science Congress 'Postponed Indefinitely', Draws Criticism

: The 105th Indian Science Congress, which was to be held at Osmania University in Hyderabad from January 3rd to 7th, has been 'indefinitely postponed'. The university cited 'security concerns' as the reason for its inability to conduct the Congress.The Vice Chancellor of Osmania University has informed the Indian science Congress association that they are not in a position to host the Congress due to certain issues.Recently, massive protests had erupted on campus after a student committed suicide. The student unions and opposition alleged the suicide was due to rising problem of unemployment in state of Telangana.The move came as a surprise, as the University officials, for last three months, were making preparations for the event. The University had even changed the examination schedule for the event. The University was even willing to allow inaugural programme outside the campus and other sessions on campus even if it meant more expenditure.The ISC is traditionally the first public function the Prime Minister addresses at the beginning of each year. Last year, the event was held at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupti, Andhra Pradesh.This year 20 Nobel laureates, along with top scientists and academicians from across the world, were to attend the event.The Osmania University, which was established in 1917, is celebrating the centenary year and was thus chosen as the venue to hold the event in 2018.The postponement is drawing criticism from all corners.Sitaram Yechury, in a tweet, said: "Modi's utterances, his govt and its policies, has meant a hit for Science, Reason and Rationality. Now, even holding the Indian Science Congress on time (first time in over a Century) is not possible?"A Telangana Congress leader blamed the postponement of the event on the insecurity of the KCR government.Aditya Reddy, Telangana Congress leader, said: "Events which bring glory to the nation are stalled due to the insecurity of present #KCR Govt. Scared of protests, Chief Minister scraps 105th #IndianScienceCongress which has more than 30,000 scientists in India and @PMOIndia is silent!"An emergency meeting of the executive council of ISCA has been called on December 27 to discuss the next course of action.