Indian Troops Foil Chinese Incursion Bid in Ladakh, Say Sources

Even as the nation was celebrating 70 years of Independence on Tuesday, Chinese troops tried to cross the Line of Actual Control near Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Tuesday morning, said sources.They were engaged by Indian Army troops. A minor scuffle happened as the Chinese soldiers were stopped by Indian troops from crossing over into the Indian territory, sources told CNN-News18.Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) tried to enter the Indian side in two areas--Finger Four and Finger Five-- twice between 6 am and 9 am. But on both the occasions their attempts were thwarted by alert Indian troops.After Chinese troopers found their path blocked by Indian soldiers who formed a human chain, they began hurling stones, prompting a swift retaliation by Indian border guards.Personnel from both sides received minor injuries and the situation was brought under control after the customary banner drill under which both sides hold banners before stepping back to their respective positions.India has asked for a Flag meeting on Wednesday and will raise the issue there.As a sign of brewing tension, this Independence Day, there was no Sino-India Border Personnel Meet (BPM) at LAC. sources said that India was ready to host a PLA delegation for the customary BPM on Tuesday. But, Chinese did not come.Apart from this, there was no BPM on PLA Day in August when the Chinese Army celebrated its 90th birthday. Sources say that PLA did not even send an invite.Just last week, India moved in more troops all along the border with China and put the Air Force on operational alert in the North East as the standoff over Doklam worsened, sources said.The standoff between China and India in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector shows no signs of easing. At the centre of the dispute is the PLA's attempt to build motorable road in the contentious tri-junction between Bhutan, China India.