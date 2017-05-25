Indian Woman Forced to Marry Pak Man at Gunpoint Returns Home

New Delhi: An Indian woman who has been staying at the Indian mission in Islamabad after accusing a Pakistani man of marrying her at gunpoint has returned home on Thursday, said an Indian High Commission official.

Uzma, who is in her early 20s and hails from New Delhi, returned through the Wagah Border crossing which she had used to enter Pakistan.

Indian woman Uzma returned to India via Attari-Wagah border after Islamabad HC's permission, had alleged she was forced to marry a Pakistani pic.twitter.com/fzqNs4Xrpg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

#WATCH Indian woman Uzma returns to India via Attari-Wagah border, she alleged she was forced to marry a Pakistani pic.twitter.com/x5FeEos6lS — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is set to hold a press conference with Uzma, welcomed the woman back home and called her "India's daughter".

Uzma - Welcome home India's daughter. I am sorry for all that you have gone through. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 25, 2017

Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued orders for her safe return after she had petitioned to go back to see her ailing daughter in India.

The court also asked police to escort her up to the Wagah Border.

Uzma arrived in Pakistan on May 1 and travelled to Buner district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province where she was married to Tahir Ali on May 3.

Later she came to Islamabad and took refuge in Indian High Commission alleging that she was forced to marry at gunpoint.

Tahir not only rejected the allegations but expressed his desire to repair the relationship.

"She is still my wife. Neither she has asked for divorce nor I have divorced her," Tahir told PTI on Wednesday after the court verdict.

He also said that once she was back in India, he would try to win her.

According to Tahir, he met Uzma in Malaysia where they fell in "love" and decided to marry.

(With inputs from PTI)