Indian Woman Rescued After Husband, In-laws Beat Her in US

A 33-year-old Indian woman in the US was rescued after authorities received a call from India that she was being physically abused and held against her will by her husband and in-laws.Silky Gaind was rescued by the Florida authorities after she called her parents in India on Saturday to inform them of the abuse. The parents of the victim then called the authorities in the US, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office said.When a deputy arrived, no one responded to the repeated knocks. Gaind attempted to open the door and screamed for him to help her and her one-year-old daughter. The deputy forced his way in and found that Gaind was severely bruised. The husband and his parents were arrested and were being held without bond, the Tampa Bay Times reported.The three could face deportation back to India. Gaind and her infant were put in a safe place, the sheriff's office said. Investigators also said the parents of her 33-year-old husband Devbir Kalsi had travelled from India to the US and used to beat her up.Kalsi beat Gaind "repeatedly and forcefully" after the couple had a fight on Friday, it said. Kalsi's parents, father Jasbir and mother Bhupinder, started hitting her after Gaind attempted to defend herself.The infant was accidentally struck in the face while Gaind was holding her during the attack, the report said.The parents hit Gaind and left her with bruises on her face, neck and torso before Jasbir threatened to stab her with a kitchen knife, the report said. After the fight, the woman was locked in a room. Devbir and Jasbir may face "charges of false imprisonment, child abuse and denying access to 911". Devbir could also face felony battery charge.Jasbir was accused of "aggravated battery with a deadly weapon," the report said.Bhupinder could face "charges of battery domestic violence and failure to report child abuse," it said.