Indians Are Safe Because of RSS, Says Former Supreme Court Judge

Former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas has said that it is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), apart from the Army, the Constitution and democracy, which keeps people in India safe.Speaking at an RSS instructors’ training camp in Kottayam on Sunday, the retired judge applauded the organisation for imparting physical training to cadets, which he said, "is to defend the country and the society at the time of attacks.”Thomas added: "If asked why people are safe in India, I would say that there is a Constitution in the country, there is a democracy, there are the armed forces, and fourthly the RSS is there."He also gave RSS the "credit" for freeing the country from the Emergency.According to Thomas, the term "Hindu" in fact connotes a culture and that he regretted "that word has been set apart for the RSS and the BJP.”The former judge said that the concept of secularism did not have to be invoked only for the protection of minorities but it was meant to ensure the dignity of every individual. Thomas also questioned setting up commissions for minorities.The retired judge's views about RSS is long known now. In the past also, Thomas has appealed for ending a smear campaign to hold the RSS responsible for assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.At various events organised by RSS in 2011, 2013 and 2014, Thomas had said he became an admirer of the RSS in 1979 when he was posted as district judge of Kozhikode, adding simple living and high thinking was its hallmark.“I am a Christian. I was born as a Christian and practise that religion. I am a church-going Christian. But I have also learnt many things about RSS,” he had then said.