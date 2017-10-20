Indians Most Confident Donald Trump Will do The Right Thing Globally: Poll

Confident Trump will do right thing globally.



India: 40%

Japan: 24%

UK: 22%

France: 14%

Germany: 11%

Turkey: 11%

Mexico: 5%



(Pew Research) pic.twitter.com/rtH2O3IbLQ — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 19, 2017

Indians have the most confidence that Donald Trump will do the right thing globally, according to a new poll.A new poll by the Pew Research Centre in collaboration with the Spectator Index shows the percentage of people in different nations who trust Trump. The poll results were announced on Twitter.Forty percent of Indians trust Trump to do the right thing, almost double the number of Japanese at 24%. Western European nations have significantly less trust in Trump: The figures are, United Kingdom (22%), France (14%) and German (11%).The nation with the lowest trust in Trump is Mexico. Not surprising, since the US President wants to build a wall along the border between the two countries and wants the southern neighbour to pay for it. He has also called Mexicans “drug dealers, criminals and rapists” on the campaign trail.Only 5% of Mexicans reposed faith in the US real estate mogul turned President.