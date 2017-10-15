India's Borders Safe, China Understands we are no More Weak: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that “India is no more weak” and China has understood that.Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that India has become a powerful country under his leadership and its prestige at the international level has grown."India's borders are completely safe, and China has started to understand that India is no more weak. Its strength has grown," he said, as reported by PTI.I am very confident that border issues between India and China have ended, he added.Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, was addressing people at a programme organised there by the Bhartiya Lodhi Mahasabha."Since the formation of government at the Centre under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become a powerful country in the world. India's prestige at the international level has grown," he said.The Union minister also hit out at Pakistan for "sending terrorists" to India."It (Pakistan) tries to break India, but our security personnel every day kill two to four terrorists," he added.Singh had earlier claimed that Indian soldiers along the India-Pakistan border had been neutralising at least five-six terrorists every day and that he has asked them to give a fitting reply if Pakistan opened fire.He had also claimed that India is very powerful and no country can destabilise it. "India is emerging as a powerful nation in terms of economy and security and is being recognised and respected by other countries," he said.(With PTI inputs)