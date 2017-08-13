India's First Aviation University's Inauguration on August 18

The country's first aviation university at Fursatganj in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district is all set for inauguration on August 18.Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, his deputy Jayant Sinha, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress vice president and Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi, among others are expected to attend the inaugural event, officials of the Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) told PTI.The central university was planned as an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation with an aim to facilitate and promote aviation studies, teaching, training and research.Air Vice Marshal (retired) Nalin Tandon has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor.The university is planning the launch of its flagship programme in 2018 at its campus in Fursatganj. A number of management development programmes have also been planned and shall be conducted in subsequent years, the officials, who did not wish to be named, said.The Cabinet had in 2013 given its approval to the proposal for setting up of the university.The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University Bill, 2013 had received the assent of the President of India and published in the Gazette of India on September 19, 2013.About 26.35 acres of land available with the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, an autonomous flying training institute under the central government, was identified for setting up of the RGNAU in its first phase (2013-14 to 2018-19).Fursatganj lies at the border of Rae Bareli and Amethi. In line with its objective of promoting aviation teaching and training, RGNAU has signed an MoU with GMR Aviation Academy for Joint PG Diploma in Aviation/ Airport Operations which is an employability oriented program focused at providing trained manpower to the industry, officials said.The university is also planning to launch MBA programme in aviation management in near future, they said, adding RGNAU shall also be affiliating colleges/ institutes for B.Sc. (Hons.) in aircraft maintenance.