No Fly List: Ban From 3 Month to Life, Applicable to Every Flyer
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has recommended three levels of unruly behaviour by passengers, each with a different duration of the ban on flying, the ministry officials said.
No-Fly offence categories: Level 1 - unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation. Ban - upto 3 months— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
No-Fly offence categories: Level 2 - physically abusive behaviour (pushing, kicking, hitting, inappropriate touching); Ban - upto 6 months— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
No-Fly offence categories: Level 3- Life threatening behaviour - assaults, damage to aircraft systems etc. Ban - min. 2 years— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
Decision will be taken by an independent committee under a retired District Judge within a period of 30 days of alleged offence.— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
The No-Fly ban will be in addition to any statutory legal action that can be taken against the offender under existing laws.— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
Goes without saying, but since many have asked, let me reply - the No-fly list provisions are applicable to EVERY passenger. No exemptions.— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
A series of unruly incidents on domestic airlines, involving mainly Members of Parliament, have necessitated the no fly list. Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staffer resulting in his ban by all domestic airlines. His party also raised the issue in Parliament, but the Civil Aviation minister held firm. The ban was rescinded after Gaikwad submitted an apology.
No-fly lists in other countries are based mainly on security considerations in order to prevent terrorist incidents. India’s list will combine the security aspect along with people who misbehave with airline staff and cause problems aboard air planes. No exemptions will be made for anybody.
