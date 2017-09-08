No Fly List: Ban From 3 Month to Life, Applicable to Every Flyer

No-Fly offence categories: Level 1 - unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation. Ban - upto 3 months — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017

No-Fly offence categories: Level 2 - physically abusive behaviour (pushing, kicking, hitting, inappropriate touching); Ban - upto 6 months — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017

No-Fly offence categories: Level 3- Life threatening behaviour - assaults, damage to aircraft systems etc. Ban - min. 2 years — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017

Decision will be taken by an independent committee under a retired District Judge within a period of 30 days of alleged offence. — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017

The No-Fly ban will be in addition to any statutory legal action that can be taken against the offender under existing laws. — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017

Goes without saying, but since many have asked, let me reply - the No-fly list provisions are applicable to EVERY passenger. No exemptions. — Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017

India’s first no-fly list for air passengers proposes a minimum ban of three months and a maximum ban of unspecified time and is applicable to every flyer, without exception, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju tweeted. The list is an attempt to make flying safer for flyers and air crew from unruly passengers.A series of unruly incidents on domestic airlines, involving mainly Members of Parliament, have necessitated the no fly list. Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staffer resulting in his ban by all domestic airlines. His party also raised the issue in Parliament, but the Civil Aviation minister held firm. The ban was rescinded after Gaikwad submitted an apology.No-fly lists in other countries are based mainly on security considerations in order to prevent terrorist incidents. India’s list will combine the security aspect along with people who misbehave with airline staff and cause problems aboard air planes. No exemptions will be made for anybody.