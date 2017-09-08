GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
No Fly List: Ban From 3 Month to Life, Applicable to Every Flyer

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has recommended three levels of unruly behaviour by passengers, each with a different duration of the ban on flying, the ministry officials said.

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2017, 3:56 PM IST
Image for representative purposes. (Getty images)
New Delhi: India’s first no-fly list for air passengers proposes a minimum ban of three months and a maximum ban of unspecified time and is applicable to every flyer, without exception, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju tweeted. The list is an attempt to make flying safer for flyers and air crew from unruly passengers.













A series of unruly incidents on domestic airlines, involving mainly Members of Parliament, have necessitated the no fly list. Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staffer resulting in his ban by all domestic airlines. His party also raised the issue in Parliament, but the Civil Aviation minister held firm. The ban was rescinded after Gaikwad submitted an apology.

No-fly lists in other countries are based mainly on security considerations in order to prevent terrorist incidents. India’s list will combine the security aspect along with people who misbehave with airline staff and cause problems aboard air planes. No exemptions will be made for anybody.



