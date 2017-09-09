India's First No-Fly List For Domestic Passengers: What You Must Know

Aimed at making Air Travel safe for commuters as well as airlines staff and keeping a check on disruptive behavior mid-air, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju announced India's First National No Fly List for domestic passengers.This No-Fly list ban is applicable to all Indian flight operators engaged in scheduled and non-scheduled air services in India. The new set of flying rules clearly demarcates offences in to three degrees and here is the barring pertaining to the same:– for Level 1 Defaulters liable for unruly verbal behavior– for Level 2 Defaulters liable for rowdy physical behavior– for Level 3 Defaulters liable for life-threatening behavior including safety of the aircraftNot just the ban above, any consequential penalty/punishment arising from the situation as per the current laws will be applicable to the individual. Therefore the ban comes as an addition to the existing laws of the country. "The No-Fly ban will be in addition to any statutory legal action that can be taken against the offender under existing laws" read a tweet on the same by the minister.https://twitter.com/Ashok_Gajapathi/status/906066175544713216As per the No-Fly list rules, any dispute needs to be handled by an independent committee headed by a retired district and sessions judge. "Decision will be taken by an independent committee under a retired District Judge within a period of 30 days of alleged offence." tweeted Ashok Raju.https://twitter.com/Ashok_Gajapathi/status/906066112336584704The No-Fly list and ban comes in the wake of two Parliamentarians barred from traveling by Air India and IndiGo earlier this year, for allegedly misbehaving with the airlines' staff. Even before these two events including high-profile people; passengers brawling with airline staff or with co-passengers is not an uncommon scene in India. The Civil Aviation Minister was prodded on if the No-Fly list applies to all for which he tweeted: "Goes without saying, but since many have asked, let me reply - the No-fly list provisions are applicable to EVERY passenger. No exemptions."https://twitter.com/Ashok_Gajapathi/status/906085573588373504As far as making the No-Fly List is concerned, the responsibility will lie with the airlines. However, a passenger banned by one airline may travel on another carrier if allowed by the latter. Also, all airlines also need to set up an internal committee headed by a retired district and sessions judge. The committee may comprise of members of passenger associations, consumer associations, retired officials of Dispute Redressal Forum or even from other scheduled airlines.Any cases arising out of unruly behavior of passenger need to be acted upon and ban decided by the committee within 30 days, failing which the passenger will be allowed to travel. The Civil Aviation Ministry will also constitute an Appellate Committee and the appeal needs to be filed with the same within 60 days of order from the Internal Committee.