India's First No-Fly List to be Out Today, Tweets Civil Aviation Minister



To ensure safety and check unruly & disruptive behaviour on aircraft, we will put in place, mechanism for country's first No-Fly list today

More announcements on the No-Fly list at 1:30 pm today.



Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has tweeted that India’s first no-fly list will be released on Friday in an effort to keep blacklisted people off airlines to ensure safety and check unruly behaviour.The no-fly list comes in the wake of several unruly incidents on airlines involving mainly Members of Parliament misbehaving with airline staff.Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India staffer. After the incident, all domestic airlines barred Gaikwad from flying, so much so that he had to travel by train. His party also raised the issue in Parliament, but the Civil Aviation minister held firm. The ban was rescinded after Gaikwad submitted an apology.Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha had earlier said, “India will be the first country in the world to have a national no-fly list based on safety.” No-fly lists in other countries are based mainly on security considerations in order to prevent terrorist incidents.India’s list will combine the security aspect along with people who misbehave with airline staff and cause problems aboard air planes.The Ministry had released draft guidelines for the no-fly list in May which proposed that unruly passengers may be barred from flying from upto 3 months to forever, depending on the degree of misconduct.There are three categories of unruly flyers from the perspective of the no-fly list: The first are those who make abusive physical gestures which attracts a three month ban; the second category is for physical actions like striking and shoving and sexual harassment, which will attract a six month ban; the last category is for two years to life for threatening behaviour, including damage to the aircraft and property.