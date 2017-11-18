India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017
Manushi Chhillar is the 6th Indian to have won the coveted crown.
(Image credits: Miss India/Twitter)
India's Manushi Chhillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 title in its 67th edition, making her only the 6th Indian to have won the crown.
Chillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.
Mexico's Andrea Meza was the second runner-up while England's Stephanie was awarded first runner-up.
Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner. Chillar, who is from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017. Apart from the coveted crown, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award. She took to Twitter to thank the support she received from her fans.
Manushi, 21, born to doctor parents, studied in St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.
The last Indian contestant to be awarded Miss World was Priyanka Chopra, in 2000.
CONGRATULATIONS!— Miss World 2017 (@MissWorldTime) November 18, 2017
Miss World 2017 is Miss India, Manushi Chhillar.#MissWorld #MissWorldTime #MissWorld2017 #MW2017 #MissWorldSanya #Sanya #China #MissWorldChina pic.twitter.com/l4hUJPpEPJ
November 18, 2017
Miss World 2017 Final Result!— Miss World 2017 (@MissWorldTime) November 18, 2017
Winner - INDIA, Manushi Chhillar
1st Runner Up - MEXICO, Andrea Meza
2nd Runner Up - ENGLAND, Stephanie Hill#MissWorld #MissWorldTime #MissWorld2017 #MW2017 #MissWorldSanya #Sanya #China #MissWorldChina pic.twitter.com/Zb9LPKFJ6Y
Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner. Chillar, who is from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017. Apart from the coveted crown, Chillar also won the Beauty with Purpose award. She took to Twitter to thank the support she received from her fans.
Thank you, everyone, for your constant love, support at prayers! @feminamissindia @MissWorldLtd #MissWorld2017 This one's for #India pic.twitter.com/kcnLV4C22P— Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 18, 2017
Manushi, 21, born to doctor parents, studied in St. Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat.
The last Indian contestant to be awarded Miss World was Priyanka Chopra, in 2000.
