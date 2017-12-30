India's Unique First Blood Call Centre Set to be Inaugurated in Bhopal in 2018

: Established almost seven years before the social media platform Facebook introduced the link offering information on blood donors' in 2017, India's first ever blood donation call centre is set to be inaugurated in Bhopal in early 2018.Armed with the list of 3 lakh blood donors at almost every city in India, the call centre, a brainchild of Damodar Yuva Sangthan, floated by a volunteer Ashok Nayak in Indore in 2010, has helped save lives of thousands of patients during medical emergencies.Besides, making available rare blood groups like 'A' negative, 'O' negative and 'AB' negative, the 32-year-old volunteer has helped two patients save their lives in Madhya Pradesh by supplying them with rarest Bombay blood group which according to him is only found in 180 persons across the world."Perhaps in the month of January 2018, we will establish the call centre branches, second after Indore established in 2013, in Bhopal," said Nayak. With extensive awareness, I plan to take the number of registered donors in Bhopal to 50,000 in next six months, Nayak said.Once a small time tailor, Nayak had transformed into a blood donation crusader in 2010. "At My Hospital in Indore, I saw a patient die in front of my eyes for want of blood and this incident moved me so much that I established the blood call centre inside my small home at New Govind Colony in 2010," said Nayak who that time worked as a small time tailor and made both ends meet with difficulty.After meeting his family's requirements, he used to put in remaining money whatever he earned into saving lives. I thought my small endeavour could help save some lives, he said adding the initiative had received overwhelming response which also reflects in scores of awards he has received.In 2013, the district administration Indore helped him establish a full-fledged call centre with proper infrastructure. As soon as we get a call for blood donation, we contact the donors in particular area and send them to the hospital concerned, he explained.At Indore alone, the organisation has linked 1.25 lakh blood donors to its services. Over 50 celebrities from TV industry and Bollywood are associated with the selfless initiative.Being Human, the volunteer initiative of superstar Salman Khan has recently adjudged Nayak winner of their contest meant to honour society's heroes and he is due to meet the actor in Mumbai shortly.