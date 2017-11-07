IndiGo Airlines Staff Manhandles Flyer at Delhi's IGI, Leads to Scuffle on Tarmac

#WATCH: IndiGo staff manhandle a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Note: Strong language) pic.twitter.com/v2ola0YzqC — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2017

We truly apologise to Mr. Rajiv Katiyal for this incident & assure him that the employee has been terminated. pic.twitter.com/9xZcSftgit — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2017

: A video purportedly showing two IndiGo Airlines staffers pinning a flyer down to the ground and thrashing him has surfaced.The man in blue shirt, Vinay Katiyal, and staff members argued over something before entering a scuffle. Katyal could be seen muttering his way through these staffers to a bus waiting for him to board it. One of the staff members, visibly annoyed, behind him, took an offence, asked the bus to move and his colleague not to let Katyal get on it.In the video, Katyal is asking the staffer, "How dare you touch me?" Katyal, then, grabbed the staff member by his lapel, and the two people got involved in a fistfight.Other staff members appeared extricating the two people but to no avail.The Airlines apologised on Twitter, writing, "We condemn the actions of our staff & have taken stern action. We truly apologize for this. Such behavior is unacceptable.""I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology," said Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director of IndiGo.