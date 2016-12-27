IndiGo, SpiceJet Aircraft Come Face-to-Face at IGI Airport, Probe Ordered

New Delhi: A major accident was averted on Tuesday as alert pilots of two passenger jets stopped their planes on seeing each other at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

An IndiGo aircraft taxiing to bay after landing in Delhi this morning came face-to-face with a SpiceJet plane that was taxiing out to take off.

While the IndiGo plane, which had arrived from Lucknow, had over 160 passengers onboard, the Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet aircraft was carrying 187 passengers when the incident took place, sources said.

Mishap averted after two aircraft (Indigo and SpiceJet) came face to face at Delhi's IGI Airport; reported to DGCA. Probe underway.

"SpiceJet flight SG 123 operating Delhi-Hyderabad was following ATC instructions at all times at the Delhi airport.

While taxiing, the SpiceJet crew observed another aircraft on the same taxiway in the opposite direction. Acting promptly, the SpiceJet crew immediately stopped the aircraft and intimated the ATC," the airline said in a statement.

"Safety is of utmost and primary concern at SpiceJet, it said adding, "at no stage the safety of passengers and crew was compromised. All concerned authorities were immediately informed," SpiceJet spokesperson said in the statement.

The incident took place hours after a Jet Airways 9W 2374 aircraft from Goa-Mumbai with 161 passengers including seven crew members onboard skidded off the runway while aligning to takeoff from Dabolim Airport on Tuesday morning.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the aviation regulator has begun a probe into the incident. More details awaited.

