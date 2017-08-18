IndiGo Forced to Ground 13 Planes After Engine Issues

IndiGo has been forced to ground 13 planes, leading to the cancellation of 84 flights, because of issues with its Pratt and Whitney-made engines on its Airbus A320 neo aircraft.In a short statement, IndiGo termed the reports as “inaccurate”. “The news is inaccurate. We made detailed and comprehensive comments in our last earnings call. We have no further comments to offer,” it said.IndiGo and rival GoAir have been facing delays in receiving planes from Airbus due to ongoing problems with engines developed by Pratt and Whitney, owned by United Technologies.IndiGo, which flies four in every 10 Indian air passengers, is owned by InterGlobe Aviation and operates hundreds of flights each day.Quoting sources, PTI said a total of 667 flights were cancelled by IndiGo between June 21 and July 3 this year, with 61 flights cancelled on June 27 alone, due to the grounding of these planes.IndiGo president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh had during the post-Q1 earnings call on July 31 said that "regrettably, there have been days when we have had to ground as many as nine A320 Neo (planes) due to lack of spare engines. While we do receive certain compensation from Pratt & Whitney for these groundings, the operational disruptions are quite challenging and we are not happy with that situation."The sources also said that of the 667 flights cancelled by IndiGo in 13 days, a total of 504 flights were cancelled between June 21 and June 30, while the remaining 163 were cancelled on the first three days of July.A text message sent to the Director General of Civil Aviation, BS Bhullar, seeking response to a query whether the DGCA was considering grounding of the entire Airbus A320 Neo fleet with Pratt & Whitney engines, did not yield any response, PTI reported.