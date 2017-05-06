X
Indigo Plane With 174 Passengers Hits Aerobridge At Jaipur Airport, No One Injured
A file image of an Indigo flight (Getty )
Jaipur: An Indigo aircraft suffered damage to one of its wings when it hit an aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at Sanganer airport in Jaipur.
Officials said no one was injured in the incident.
Flight 6E-962 from Delhi with 174 passengers on board landed at the airport this morning. One of the wings of the plane collided with the aerobridge when the pilot was parking it on the apron, M P Bansal, the acting director of the airport said.
The airline in a statement said, "The aircraft came in contact with the aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at the airport."
"There was no injury reported to anyone. Indigo has voluntarily reported the matter to the regulator. It is also being investigated by our internal safety department."
First Published: May 6, 2017, 5:49 PM IST
