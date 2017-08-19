GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indore Man Slaps, Kicks Woman Inside Gym For Resisting Advances

The assault was recorded on CCTV cameras in the gym in Indore. The girl has registered a police complaint against the man and they are looking for him.

Manoj Sharma | CNN-News18

Updated:August 19, 2017, 6:16 PM IST
Indore: A man assaulted a woman at a gym in Indore, because she allegedly resisted his advances. The assault was recorded on CCTV cameras in the gym.

In the video, accessed by CNN-News18, the man, wearing a sleeveless t-shirt, can be seen getting ready for exercise while another person adjusted weights for him.

The woman came and said something to him, at which he turned around and assaulted her. The woman then slumped back in pain. Another person, a gym employee, rushed in and tried to restrain him before he could hit her further.

However, he managed to kick her on the knee after which she was seen slowly falling down.

The girl has registered a police complaint against the man and they are looking for him.

Runit Sonane, a gym trainer at the gym, told CNN-News18, “The girl and the accused knew each other and were friends. They used to work out together.”

“Yesterday, something happened between them outside as when they came to the gym, they had argument. Then he kept disturbing her so she complained to a trainer about him. The trainer told the accused to not disturb her. At this, he turned around and slapped her,” he added.

Shashikant Kakaran, DSP, Indore, said, “The accused tried to molest the girl while she was at the gym. When she complained to the manager and trainer about the accused, he assaulted her. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is ongoing.”

