Indrani Mukerjea Expresses Desire to Donate 75% of her Property

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Thursday, informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that she wanted to donate 75 percent of her property (in India, Spain, and the UK) and assets to Krishna Conscious Movement and two-three other organisations working for the betterment of women and children.

“I have been in jail for the past 15 months now, I have seen miseries. Whatever I own at the moment, I don’t need it. I may get acquitted or convicted, but I would like to take your permission to donate 75 percent of my property to Krishna Conscious Movement and two-three other organisations related to women and children,” Indrani told special CBI judge, HS Mahajan.

Mukerjea said that she wanted to donate her organs too.

The judge responded to Indrani’s statement and said, “Whatever belongs to you can be donated. You do not need my permission for that.”

Sources told CNN-News18, that Indrani shared her cell in the Byculla women’s prison with an abandoned woman and her condition motivated her to take this decision.

“She is planning to use proper channels such as Prime minister’s office to make donations,” sources told CNN-News18, “She is also ready to will her property in favour of organizations helping women and children.”

Speaking to CNN-News18 over Indrani’s decision to donate her property, Advocate Majid Memon said: “This decision is not going affect the case. No leniency can be shown in the case, the least she would get is life imprisonment if convicted of murder.”

The court on Thursday also partially allowed her application seeking permission to perform the last rites of her father. The order stated that Indrani be allowed to perform the last rites in presence of the prison guards either at her home or at a temple on December 27. She has also been directed not to speak to the media or people connected with the case.