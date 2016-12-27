Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out of Jail to Perform Father's Last Rites

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Thursday, walks out of jail after Special CBI Court allows her to perform father's last rites.

Indrani was informed by the authorities that her father Upendra Kumar Bora died on December 15. She then filed a bail application on December 19 seeking permission to go to Guwahati to perform the last rituals.

However, Judge HS Mahajan granted her a day’s bail on December 27 on condition that she is escorted by the police all the time. Indrani has been at Byculla jail for over a year.

Indrani was arrested in August last year for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Her husband, former media baron Peter Mukerjea is also in jail for allegedly abetting in the murder.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime. Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage. Rahul Mukherjea was repeatedly told that Sheena flew out of the country.

According to investigators, Indrani was worried that Sheena would gain a major share of property after marrying Peter Mukerjea’s son Rahul with whom she was in a relationship.