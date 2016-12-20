Indrani Mukherjea Writing a Book in Jail, Translates Shlokas From Gita

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is now planning to write a book for which she has translated 700 Sanskrit shlokas from Gita to English.

The Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture in Sanskrit that is part of the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

"I have translated 700 shlokas of Gita from Sanskrit to English. I wish to publish a book. From the money I would make from the book, I would donate 50 percent of it to Krishna consciousness movement and the rest to abandoned women prisoners," Indrani told special judge of Central Bureau of Investigation, HS Mahajan.

Indrani further added that during her stay in the women's prison at Byculla in South Mumbai, she noticed that 90% of women are abandoned by their family members.

Sources said that Mukerjea took six months to translate the shlokas.

Last year, when she collapsed in the jail premises, prison sources said that she was reading Gita when the incident happened.

Sources further added that she took the decision of helping women prisoners.

She noticed that most of the women there were deserted by their own family members and had no resources to pay for the legal battle.