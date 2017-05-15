Inform us of Action Taken Against Petrol Pumps Within a Week: HC to UP Govt

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it within a week what action was taken against petrol pumps which were duping customers by using an electronic chip in the fuel dispensers.

The Lucknow bench of the high court asked the state agencies to explain the details of criminal proceedings initiated against the culprits and the current status of the same.

A bench of Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Virendra Kumar II passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Ashok Nigam and Pawan Bisht.

The petition stated that the authorities had recently raided several petrol pumps and found out that the owners of many of these petrol pumps were duping customers by inserting a chip-based device into the fuel dispenser, which showed the correct readings but gave less fuel to the customers than what they had paid for.

The petitioners alleged that the state was not taking any action against the erring petrol pump owners and was setting them free only with a warning.