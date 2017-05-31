X
Infosys Employee Found Dead in Chennai Office
Chennai: The body of an Infosys employee was found inside a company office near here, said police on Wednesday.
A. Illayaraja's naked body was found in a rest room at the Mahindra World City near Chennai on Tuesday night by police, acting on a complaint filed by his wife saying he had not returned home after work on Monday.
According to police, Illayaraja was from Dindivanam in Villupuram district and used to travel to office daily.
First Published: May 31, 2017, 11:47 PM IST
