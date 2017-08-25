Infosys Live: Back at Helm, Nandan Nilekani Says CEO Hunt Will be Global

Aug 25, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

I do a lot of things in public space that I would like to go back to… I now have a fairly good idea of what to do to make Infosys stable…. I want to put Infosys on super stable, high growth path…. I don't want any corporate governance lapses. Nominations committee to pick the CEO to be headed by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: Nandan Nilekani