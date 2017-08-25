Infosys Live: Back at Helm, Nandan Nilekani Says CEO Hunt Will be Global

A decade after leaving, Nandan Nilekani is back at the helm of Infosys and will remain the software giant’s chairman for two years. In an investors’ call, which is currently underway, Nilekani says the hunt for the company’s CEO, a post vacated by Vishal Sikka recently, will be a “global one”.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Aug 25, 2017 10:54 am (IST)
I do a lot of things in public space that I would like to go back to… I now have a fairly good idea of what to do to make Infosys stable…. I want to put Infosys on super stable, high growth path…. I don't want any corporate governance lapses. Nominations committee to pick the CEO to be headed by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: Nandan Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:53 am (IST)
The process of figuring out if lapses will occur parallely with the core business of Infosys... We will bring issues to closure without violating corporate governance: Nandan Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
In investors' call, Nandan Nilekani says he has the full support of co-founder Narayana Murthy
Aug 25, 2017 10:45 am (IST)
Global Hunt for CEO, Says Nilekani#
Nandan Nilekani says the hunt for a CEO, a post vacated by Vishal Sikka recently, will be a global one. "Will look at pool of internal and external candidates for CEO," says Nilekani.
Aug 25, 2017 10:44 am (IST)
I like to believe that I am more than just a founder. I have been invited to the Board by all parties and I assume people see me as a unifying and wholistic person. I believe I am one: Nandan Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:43 am (IST)
I represent all shareholders as chairman. My biggest job as chairman is to align interests of board and company…. I do not want Infosys management to be distracted from primary purpose of growing business. We will be sensitive to the concerns of all shareholders: Nandan Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:36 am (IST)
"Search for CEO at Infosys will be a global one. We will aslo look at Infosys alumni for hiring," says Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:35 am (IST)
Addressing concerns, Nilekani says he Will unveil new and updated strategy in October.
Aug 25, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
My role is that of oversight and governance, says Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:32 am (IST)
Machine learningg becoming fundamentally transformative in every industry, says Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:28 am (IST)
Nilekani says legal team will look at issues w.r.t potential class action lawsuits
Aug 25, 2017 10:26 am (IST)
I plan to be here as long as necessary and I will not be here as I'm not necessary, says Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:25 am (IST)
No disruption whatsoever expected. Spoke to Vishal, we agreed it was an appropriate time to leave: Nilekani
Aug 25, 2017 10:23 am (IST)
We want to bring complete stability. Want to ensure everyone is on the same page. Will launch a wide global search for CEO, says Nilekani.
Aug 25, 2017 10:20 am (IST)
This company will be a board managed company. We will consult with all stakeholders to take @Infosys forward, says Nandan Nilekani.
Aug 25, 2017 10:18 am (IST)
I am big admirer and fan of @Infosys_nmurthy he is an iconic leader, father of corporate governance in India, says Nandan Nilekani.
Aug 25, 2017 10:15 am (IST)
Nandan Nilekani says plan to be at Infosys for as long as required and will leave only once stability has returned.
Aug 25, 2017 10:14 am (IST)
Infosys co-founder and former chief executive Nandan Nilekani, who returned to the company and board after being named non-executive, non-independent chairman, tweets: Joined @Infosys at 26, re-joined it at 62. Life does turn full circle!
Aug 25, 2017 10:14 am (IST)
Dipan Mehta, Member of BSE & NSE, says succession planning has been a major problem with Infosys.