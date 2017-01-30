Infosys Techie Killed By Watchman in Pune Office

Police have arrested a man working as a watchman at the Infosys office in Pune on Monday for the murder of a 25-year-old woman.

K Rasila Raju, a techie from Kerala, worked on the ninth floor of same office located in the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in the Hinjawadi area of Pune.

The accused allegedly killed Raju by strangling her with a computer cord in her cabin inside the office on Sunday night. A case of murder has been registered.

A source said the watchman is from Assam and was preparing to flee there when he was detained by the police at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station on Sunday night. He was formally arrested on Monday morning.

"The incident might have taken place around 5 PM but we received a call around 8 PM. Raju was employed as a software engineer by the firm," Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav said.

The cause of the murder is not yet known.

