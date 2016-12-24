INS Sahyadri Affiliated to Indian Army's Poona Horse

Visakhapatnam: The INS Sahyadri stealth frigate and the Indian Army's Poona Horse cavalry regiment were affiliated at a ceremony here on Saturday, an official said.

Lt. Gen. R.V. Kanitkar, Colonel of the Poona Horse Regiment, and Vice Admiral H.C.S. Bisht, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, attended the ceremony at the naval dockyard.

The ceremony commenced with the inspection of the combined Army-Navy ceremonial guard.

After a welcome address by Captain Anil Jaggi, Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri, the ship was formally affiliated to the armoured regiment with the reading, signing and exchange of the Affiliation Charter by Vice Admiral Bisht and Lt. Gen. Kanitkar.

Both officers emphasised the importance of achieving the aims listed in the charter of affiliation.

The ceremony was followed by an exchange of mementos and introduction of officers and men of the two units to the Commander-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command and the Colonel of the Regiment," an official release said.

The affiliation between naval ships and Army regiments was instituted in 1990 to foster a spirit of cooperation and understanding between various units of the two armed forces.

It is a symbol of inter-services camaraderie and co-operation for joint operations and interdependence in modern warfare.

INS Sahyadri is one of the latest platforms of the Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Naval Command. Poona Horse is a regiment of the Armoured Corps.