INS Vikramaditya to Become First Ever Warship With ATM Onboard

New Delhi: Indian Navy's only operational aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya will soon to have an ATM onboard. Country's largest Public Sector Bank State Bank of India to launch ATM facility onboard this warship on Saturday. Vikramaditya will be the first ever warship to have such facility. ATM would be operating through satellite link.

According to Capt DK Sharma, Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, INS Vikramaditya is based in Karwar(Karnataka), where town is quiet far from the jetty. Topopography of the area is so that the sailors colony, jetty and town are on three different axis. Every time Navy personnel deployed onboard Vikramaditya had to travel atleast 4-5 Km for accessing ATM facilities in the small satellite town of Karvar. Therefore the need was felt that an ATM should be opened onboard warship to save time and resources. Indian Navy approached India's largest bank SBI to provide ATM facility onboard country's biggest ship and they agreed. The ATM would be operating through a satellite communication link and facility would be inaugurated on Saturday in Karwar.

Russia built INS Vikramaditya was commissioned in Indian Navy in November 2013.

With over 1,600 personnel on board, Vikramaditya is literally a 'Floating City'.Associated with this large population is a mammoth logistics requirement and cash is one of such which need to be catered, adds Capt Sharma.

According to Navy Officials, nearly a lakh of eggs, 20,000 litres of milk and 16 tonnes of rice get consumed onboard this city of steel every month. The ship is designed for long sailings. With her complete stock of provisions, the ship is capable of sustaining herself at sea for a period of about 45 days.

India's biggest warship has an overall length of about 284 meters and a maximum beam of about 60 meters, stretching as much as three football fields put together. Standing about 20 storeys tall from keel to the highest point, the sheer sight of this 44,500 tonnes mega structure of steel is awe inspiring. The ship has a total of 22 decks.