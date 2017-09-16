After the All India Akhada Parishad issued a list of 14 ‘fake’ babas recently, the Muslim community too is trying to do the same to identify its ‘fake clerics’.Speaking to News18, executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said that a lot of ‘fake’ Muslim clerics are appearing on TV channels these days with little knowledge of Islam and Sharia.“These days we see a lot of clerics who do have any credential. All they do is wear a skull cap, grow a beard and sit on television debates. Such people bring bad name to the entire community as they do not have any knowledge of Islam and Sharia,” the maulana said.He added, “I will soon submit a proposal to AIMPLB to act against these people. I would also like to suggest that the board authorizes clerics to speak on television and other debates. This will certainly keep a check on the ‘fake clerics’ going about their way.”According to Maulana Khalid Rasheed, these ‘fake clerics’ create a wrong notion that the Sharia is being misused and portray issues like instant triple talaq in bad light as they do not know the exact meaning of talaq as mentioned in Sharia.Commenting on the recent action against ‘fake godmen’, Khalid Rasheed said, “It is a welcome move. People, who do not have any knowledge of a particular faith, bring bad name to the society. Such people should be identified and acted against.”The Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad had recently released a list of 14 ‘fake babas’ or self proclaimed godmen and urged people to boycott them.