Inspired by Jallikattu Protest, Andhra Youth Presses For State's Special Status

Andhra Pradesh: The Jallikattu movement in Tamil Nadu seems to have become an inspiration for the people of Andhra Pradesh who have been for long demanding Special Status for the state. Drawing similarities with Marina beach protest of Chennai, the Andhra Pradesh youth has called for a silent protest on January 26, 2017, at Vishakhapatnam’s iconic RK Beach.

The protest call gained momentum after Power star and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan extended his support. He said, "Politicians who are high on business interests and low political commitment have denied AP its promised special status. I strongly believe its politicians who have compromised, but not the general public. If political class of AP had shown the same kind of solidarity, Andhra would have got its promised special status long back".

Andhra Pradesh’s principal opposition party, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has also extended its support to the protest. YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed youth to come forward, support and make the event a big success.

The demand for Special Status for the Andhra Pradesh has even drawn the attention of Tollywood celebrities. Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "It’s time for us to be united and fight for what we were promised and deserve. #SilentProtest"

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote on twitter, "This is what I personally feel deep down as a normal person. Hope it is achieved peacefully #APDemandsSpecialStatus.”

Actor Sharwanand tweeted, "Come on Champs, Let’s do it together. #APDemandsSpecialStatus.”

Political parties and people of Andhra Pradesh have been demanding Special status for the state for a very long time. However, Andhra Pradesh was only granted special package by Centre.

The police have clarified that no protest will be allowed at RK Beach. Speaking to CNN News Vishakhapatnam Commissioner of Police said, "On January 26, Republic Day celebrations will be taking place and in view of security concerns no protest will be allowed. Also, the call is on social media as of now. No permission has been sought and it will not be granted."