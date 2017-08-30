Inspired by RJ Malishka, Parents of Schoolkids in Hyderabad Sing About Fee Hike

RJ Malishka's viral "Sonu Song" has become an inspiration for people of Hyderabad.Hyderabad School Parents Association has released their own version of the satirical "Sonu Song", hoping to draw the attention of Telangana's Chief Minister towards alleged illegal fee hike by private schools and the suffering of the parents.Addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the song begins with "KCR- Tumko Padhai ki fikarich nahi kya?”Calling it "Sonu Song on School Fee loot" parents and children are seen in the video questioning the inaction of the Chief Minister on private schools.Ashish Naredi, a parent who is part of the video, said, "We fail to understand why government is not bothered about parents? We have won case in courts, we have proved wrongdoings of schools by showing balance sheets, and we have given video proofs that expose massive loot by schools. Then why has no action been taken? Hope this campaign will appeal the CM KCR to act."In the video, parents also appreciated the effort of Delhi government where schools are refunding fees, saying "Dilli me to refund bhi ho rahe, Hyderabad me parents ro rai."Seema, who has been fighting against school fee hike, said, "The song is another effort to draw attention of CM KCR. He has been ignoring our complaints and our problems are falling on deaf ears. Hope this song will show the agony of the parents and will touch KCR's heart in some way."Earlier the parents had launched a "Postcard Campaign" and "Sticker Campaigns" as a mark of protest, hoping one day government will not turn a blind eye to their pleas.