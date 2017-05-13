Inspired by SRK's 'Darr', Man Plots to Kill Husband of Woman He Stalked

New Delhi: Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly tried to kill the husband of a woman he used to stalk. After he was arrested, he told the police that he was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's act in Bollywood movie "Darr".

After Vivek Kumar Aggarwal, 37, got to know that police had launched a manhunt for him, he attempted to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills and was admitted to a hospital.

However, he was arrested on Saturday, police told PTI.

Vivek, who was working as a real estate agent in Kirti Nagar, had first come in contact with the woman in 2012 (she was still unmarried).

He later fell in love with her and wanted to marry her, police said, adding that he initially started following her without her knowledge.

He managed to get her number from the firm she worked for and started messaging and calling her. Initially, she didn't pay attention but once he sent her something suggestive, she blocked him, they added.

In December, the woman got married and then Vivek decided to kill her husband, police said.

The 37-year-old tried to kill her husband in February by allegedly shooting him, but the later escaped unhurt.

On April 20, the accused again attacked the woman's husband while he was near his house in Vijay Vihar, police said.

A case was filed then and a team led by Abhinendra, SHO of Vijay Vihar police station, began investigating the case.

In order to throw police off-track, Vivek even posted a letter to the woman's house claiming to be the sister of a woman, who had committed suicide after the husband had "impregnated" her, police said.

He changed residence and even consumed sleeping pills in an alleged suicide attempt, but the law caught up with him.

Police, however, managed to zero in on Vivek, and he was arrested after being discharged from a hospital following his alleged suicide attempt on Friday.

He told the police that he was a fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and had seen Darr several times.