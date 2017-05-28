Inter-caste Marriage: Police Arrest Man For Killing Son-in-Law

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Saturday said they have arrested a man for allegedly killing his son-in-law who belonged to another caste.

Srinivas Reddy killed his son-in-law Naresh on May 2 and burnt his body, said a senior police official.

"We were suspecting Srinivas Reddy's hand in missing of Naresh. During our investigation, Reddy admitted having committed the crime," Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told reporters.

Reddy killed Naresh in the fields and burnt his body, Bhagwat said, adding investigation is still on to tie the loose ends in the case.

The police also arrested one Sathi Reddy in connection with the crime.

On May 16, Reddy's daughter Swathi had allegedly committed suicide at her father's house in Telangana, a day after she was summoned by the Hyderabad High Court to tell it about her missing husband.

Swathi married Naresh in March and the couple was living in Mumbai. She returned to her father in Bhuvanagiri district after the father seemingly agreed for the marriage, he said.

But Naresh went missing just a few days after he dropped Swathi at her parents home, the commissioner said.

Naresh's father Venkataiah moved court on May 15 suspecting some foul play by Swathi's father in his son's disappearance.

On complaint about his son's disappearance and the High Court's directions on the same, special teams have been formed and sent to Mumbai and Hyderabad to trace Naresh, a senior police official had earlier said.