Inter-State High-Tech Sex Racket Busted in Bhopal, BJP Leader Arrested

Bhopal: The cyber cell of the Madhya Pradesh police have busted a sex racket and arrested nine people including a Bharatiya Janata Party office bearer here on Friday.

The police detected the racket in a flat in the posh Arera Colony of the city and freed four girls from Maharashtra and Meghalaya.

It came to light after the cyber unit of the state police received a complaint regarding a sex racket being run in Bhopal through a portal.

As the cyber cell probed into the complaint it was revealed that the portal supplied women through online booking. To avoid the police, the racket was being run from a flat in E-7 area in super posh Arera Colony.

Neeraj Shakya, who was recently appointed as SC Cell in BJP was also arrested by police in the case. Hours after the arrest, party state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan expelled Shakya from the party.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, an officer from cyber cell said that the accused scanned various websites for finding CVs of women who were in need of job. Later, they would invite them to Bhopal on pretext of offering jobs such as beautician, receptionist and so on but then would force them to join flesh trade. The group was operating for the last three months.

The website is registered in New Delhi and has connection to other states as well. The police are now looking for the kingpin Subhash alias Veer Dwivedi who is absconding after the raid at his flat.