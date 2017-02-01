Interactive Word Cloud: Arun Jaitley's Budget 2017-18 Speech
While the experts analyze Arun Jaitley's Union Budget for the financial year 2017-18 we got a word cloud generator to crunch the text of Jaitley's speech of over 12 thousand words. This interactive word cloud gives a visual representation of the words that the Finance Minister mentioned the most in his fourth Union Budget.
