New Delhi: The International Court of Justice (‍ICJ) will announce its order in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Thursday at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The ICJ heard India's petition — seeking the annulment of the death penalty awarded by a Pakistani military court— on May 15, 2017, at its headquarters in the Hague.

Jadhav, an Indian national and a former Navy official, was picked up from Iran, according to India. However, Pakistan has accused the Mumbai-based businessman of carrying out "subversive activities" and claims to have arrested him from the restive Balochistan Province.

India and Pakistan faced-off at the ICJ after 18 years, having a heated debate after Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April, 2017.

India had moved the ICJ, United Nation's principal judicial organ, on May 8, 2017, alleging violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Harish Salve, India's lead attorney, had called the trial conducted by Pakistan "farcical" and the one without a "shred of evidence".

However, Pakistan had sought the cancellation of India's appeal at the ICJ on the grounds that "relief sought by India was manifestly unavailable, and the jurisdiction was limited."

Responding to India's contention that Jadhav's trial was in gross violation of Vienna Convention, Pakistan had said that these provisions were not intended to apply for a 'spy' involved in terror activities.

Pakistan had also alleged that India was using the ICJ as a "scene of political theatre" and was using media to drum up the support for the "spy", recognised by India as a Mumbai-based businessman.

Pakistan had denied India its 16 requests for consular access, India's lead attorney Harish Salve had said at the ICJ. The urgent hearing came after the ICJ last week stayed Jadhav's execution.

While India presented its argument over 90 minutes, Pakistan, which claims that Jadhav is an agent of India's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), took less than an hour.