International Literacy Day: Swaraj Meaningless if There is Illiteracy, Says Venkaiah Naidu
Venkaiah Naidu said that although the nation has come far from the time of Independence in 1947 when only 18 per cent of the population was literate, it cannot rest idle since a lot remains to be achieved.
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday underscored the importance of education saying that 'swaraj' is meaningless if there is still illiteracy in the country.
Addressing a seminar on International Literacy Day, Naidu said that although the nation has come far from the time of Independence in 1947 when only 18 per cent of the population was literate, it cannot rest idle since a lot remains to be achieved.
"It's a shame that there are still 19 per cent people who are uneducated in the country... Democracy, development, swaraj... do not mean anything if there is illiteracy," he said.
"Educating the illiterate is our sacred duty... We cannot call ourselves a welfare society unless everyone in it is educated," he added.
The Rajya Sabha Chairman also said that education helps people understand government policies and fight corruption.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and the two Ministers of State (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha and Satya Pal Singh also attended the event.
Addressing a seminar on International Literacy Day, Naidu said that although the nation has come far from the time of Independence in 1947 when only 18 per cent of the population was literate, it cannot rest idle since a lot remains to be achieved.
"It's a shame that there are still 19 per cent people who are uneducated in the country... Democracy, development, swaraj... do not mean anything if there is illiteracy," he said.
"Educating the illiterate is our sacred duty... We cannot call ourselves a welfare society unless everyone in it is educated," he added.
The Rajya Sabha Chairman also said that education helps people understand government policies and fight corruption.
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and the two Ministers of State (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha and Satya Pal Singh also attended the event.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Hot Pink Outfit At Toronto International Film Festival
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride
- MS Dhoni's Lightning Work Behind The Stumps Leaves Fans Stunned