Intruder Sets Sisters on Fire Inside Bareilly Home, One Critical

Bareilly: Unknown miscreants set 2 sisters ablaze while they were sleeping; both admitted to hospital; Police say probe underway,FIR lodged pic.twitter.com/GnlEGwJzvm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2017

A 19-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister were set ablaze inside their home by an intruder on the intervening night of August 10 and 11 in Bareilly. The older of the two sisters suffered 95% burn injuries and was said to be in critical condition.The girls were reportedly sleeping in their home when an intruder barged inside, doused them with petrol and set them on fire. The intruder had escaped by the time the family came running on hearing the girls scream and rushed them to a nearby hospital.The minor victim, who suffered 60% burns, said she was being stalked and harassed by a local youth for months. "He used to follow me when I went to school. I had complained about him to my family, but still the boy kept harassing me,” the 13-year-old said from her hospital bed.It was not immediately clear if the boy in question was a suspect.The family, however, said it had no enmity with anyone.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons. “We are closely monitoring the situation and several teams have already been pressed into action. A bottle containing petrol and two mobile phones have been recovered from the spot. A couple of suspects are being rounded up for possible leads," he saidAn FIR under IPC sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc), 336 (act endangering life and public safety of others) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at the Nawabganj police station.