GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Intruder Sets Sisters on Fire Inside Bareilly Home, One Critical

The girls were reportedly sleeping in their home when an intruder barged inside, doused them with petrol and set them on fire. The intruder had escaped by the time the family came running on hearing the girls scream and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 12, 2017, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Intruder Sets Sisters on Fire Inside Bareilly Home, One Critical
Image for representation only (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: A 19-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister were set ablaze inside their home by an intruder on the intervening night of August 10 and 11 in Bareilly. The older of the two sisters suffered 95% burn injuries and was said to be in critical condition.

The girls were reportedly sleeping in their home when an intruder barged inside, doused them with petrol and set them on fire. The intruder had escaped by the time the family came running on hearing the girls scream and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The minor victim, who suffered 60% burns, said she was being stalked and harassed by a local youth for months. "He used to follow me when I went to school. I had complained about him to my family, but still the boy kept harassing me,” the 13-year-old said from her hospital bed.

It was not immediately clear if the boy in question was a suspect.




The family, however, said it had no enmity with anyone.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh said an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons. “We are closely monitoring the situation and several teams have already been pressed into action. A bottle containing petrol and two mobile phones have been recovered from the spot. A couple of suspects are being rounded up for possible leads," he said

An FIR under IPC sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc), 336 (act endangering life and public safety of others) and 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered at the Nawabganj police station.

Related Story

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.