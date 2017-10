IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 – Last Date 15th November 2017; Know the Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Application Form and more

IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 program has been initiated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to fill 4 posts in the Lubricant Technology, Tribology and Biotechnology fields, under its Ph.D & Research fellowships program in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia. IOCL has invited applications via notification number - IOC-R&D/DU/2017/PhD/01 on its official website www.iocl.com. Candidates eligible and interested need to send their applications before 15th of November 2017 to be shortlisted for the interview process.1. IndianOil - Deakin Research Fellowships2. IOC-DBT-Deakin FellowshipsDeakin University, AustraliaThe IOCL Ph.D Fellowships 2017 will be done on a full-time basis at IOCL, Faridabad, India for 4 years viz 2 years as a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and 2 years as a Senior Research Fellow (SRF). During this time, IOCL will arrange for a 6-month visit to Deakin University, Australia.The selected candidates will get a fellowship amount 25% more than that offered by CSIR/UGC Research Fellowship scheme. Candidates will also be eligible for HRA of 30% admissible of the fellowship amount.The eligibility criteria for IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 differs for various disciplines with respect to educational qualification, therefore interested candidates must read through the detailed advertisement by clicking the link below: https://www.iocl.com/download/Deakin-Indian-Oil-Advertisement-November-2017R.pdf The upper age-limit to apply for IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 is 28 years for general candidates. However, a relaxation of 5 years is granted to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH/ VH and Female candidates as per CSIR guidelines.Step 1 - Candidates can download the IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 application form from the below mentioned url: https://www.iocl.com/download/Indian-Oil-Deakin-University-Application-Form.pdf Step 2 - Candidates need to fill the application form with correct information and also attach a photographStep 3 - Submit the completed application form to IOCL Faridabad at the following address:DEAKIN UNIVERSITY, AUSTRALIA &INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITEDRESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CENTRESector - 13, Faridabad 121 007After submission of the applications, the shortlisted candidates will be called for interview by IOCL at Faridabad/New Delhi.