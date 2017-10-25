GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 – Last Date 15th November 2017; Know the Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Application Form and more

The IOCL Ph.D Fellowships 2017 will be done on a full-time basis at IOCL, Faridabad, India for 4 years viz 2 years as a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and 2 years as a Senior Research Fellow (SRF).

Updated:October 25, 2017, 6:50 PM IST
Candidates eligible and interested need to send their applications before 15th of November 2017 to be shortlisted for the interview process
IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 program has been initiated by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to fill 4 posts in the Lubricant Technology, Tribology and Biotechnology fields, under its Ph.D & Research fellowships program in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia. IOCL has invited applications via notification number - IOC-R&D/DU/2017/PhD/01 on its official website www.iocl.com.

Candidates eligible and interested need to send their applications before 15th of November 2017 to be shortlisted for the interview process.

IOCL Ph.D Fellowships 2017:

1. IndianOil - Deakin Research Fellowships
2. IOC-DBT-Deakin Fellowships

University:
Deakin University, Australia

Duration & Location:
The IOCL Ph.D Fellowships 2017 will be done on a full-time basis at IOCL, Faridabad, India for 4 years viz 2 years as a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and 2 years as a Senior Research Fellow (SRF). During this time, IOCL will arrange for a 6-month visit to Deakin University, Australia.

Fellowship Amount:
The selected candidates will get a fellowship amount 25% more than that offered by CSIR/UGC Research Fellowship scheme. Candidates will also be eligible for HRA of 30% admissible of the fellowship amount.

Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria for IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 differs for various disciplines with respect to educational qualification, therefore interested candidates must read through the detailed advertisement by clicking the link below: https://www.iocl.com/download/Deakin-Indian-Oil-Advertisement-November-2017R.pdf

Age Criteria:
The upper age-limit to apply for IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 is 28 years for general candidates. However, a relaxation of 5 years is granted to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH/ VH and Female candidates as per CSIR guidelines.

IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 Application Process:

Step 1 - Candidates can download the IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 application form from the below mentioned url: https://www.iocl.com/download/Indian-Oil-Deakin-University-Application-Form.pdf

Step 2 - Candidates need to fill the application form with correct information and also attach a photograph

Step 3 - Submit the completed application form to IOCL Faridabad at the following address:
DEAKIN UNIVERSITY, AUSTRALIA &
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CENTRE
Sector - 13, Faridabad 121 007

IOCL Ph.D Fellowship 2017 Selection Process:
After submission of the applications, the shortlisted candidates will be called for interview by IOCL at Faridabad/New Delhi.
