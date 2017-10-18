IOCL Pipelines Recruitment 2017 – 310 Technician Apprentice Vacancies Open at iocl.com
The online application window will close on November 6th 2017, 6 PM. The tentative date of exam for the recruitment of IOCL Technician Apprentices is December 3rd 2017.
Candidates applying for the apprenticeship program must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 24.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Technician Apprentices on its official website - iocl.com for its Pipelines division. As per the official notice, there are 310 vacancies in the Electrical, Mechanical and Telecommunication & Intrumentation trades of IOCL. The online application window will close on November 6th 2017, 6 PM. The tentative date of exam for the recruitment of IOCL Technician Apprentices is December 3rd 2017. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions give below and apply online:
How to Apply for IOCL Technician Apprentices Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - iocl.com
Step 2: Under the section IndianOil for Careers at the end of the page, click on Latest Job Openings
Step 3: It will redirect you to another page, click on the pdf tab in front of
Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division
Step 4: It will redirect you to another page, where you need to read the eligibility guidelines first:
https://iocl.com/download/PL-Technician-Apprentices-Notification.pdf
Step 5: Once you find yourself eligible, you need to visit:
https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/
Step 6: Click on Active job openings
Step 7: Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) Dated 16.10.2017)
Step 8: Click on Register Now, Enter all details and Register
Step 9: Make the fee payment online
Step 10: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
These 310 vacancies were declared via Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) for the engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
Candidates applying for the apprenticeship program must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 24. The candidates must hold a diploma in relevant discipline from a recognized institution and must check the official notice thoroughly before applying for any post as the educational qualification differs for different posts and divisions.
How to Apply for IOCL Technician Apprentices Recruitment 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - iocl.com
Step 2: Under the section IndianOil for Careers at the end of the page, click on Latest Job Openings
Step 3: It will redirect you to another page, click on the pdf tab in front of
Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division
Step 4: It will redirect you to another page, where you need to read the eligibility guidelines first:
https://iocl.com/download/PL-Technician-Apprentices-Notification.pdf
Step 5: Once you find yourself eligible, you need to visit:
https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/
Step 6: Click on Active job openings
Step 7: Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) Dated 16.10.2017)
Step 8: Click on Register Now, Enter all details and Register
Step 9: Make the fee payment online
Step 10: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
These 310 vacancies were declared via Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) for the engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
Candidates applying for the apprenticeship program must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 24. The candidates must hold a diploma in relevant discipline from a recognized institution and must check the official notice thoroughly before applying for any post as the educational qualification differs for different posts and divisions.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- Top 10 Cars Sold in September 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta & More
- Alia, Sidharth Have Split Up? These Photos Tell A Different Story
- Diwali 2017: Gift Yourself A Healthier & Longer Life This Festive Season
- 'We Hear Every One Of You': Kolkata Police Joins #MeToo Movement