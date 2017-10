IOCL Pipelines Recruitment 2017 – 310 Technician Apprentice Vacancies Open at iocl.com

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Technician Apprentices on its official website - iocl.com for its Pipelines division. As per the official notice, there are 310 vacancies in the Electrical, Mechanical and Telecommunication & Intrumentation trades of IOCL. The online application window will close on November 62017, 6 PM. The tentative date of exam for the recruitment of IOCL Technician Apprentices is December 32017. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions give below and apply online:Step 1: Visit the official website - iocl.com Step 2: Under the section IndianOil for Careers at the end of the page, click on Latest Job OpeningsStep 3: It will redirect you to another page, click on the pdf tab in front ofEngagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines DivisionStep 4: It will redirect you to another page, where you need to read the eligibility guidelines first:Step 5: Once you find yourself eligible, you need to visit:Step 6: Click on Active job openingsStep 7: Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) Dated 16.10.2017) Step 8: Click on Register Now, Enter all details and RegisterStep 9: Make the fee payment onlineStep 10: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceThese 310 vacancies were declared via Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) for the engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).Candidates applying for the apprenticeship program must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 24. The candidates must hold a diploma in relevant discipline from a recognized institution and must check the official notice thoroughly before applying for any post as the educational qualification differs for different posts and divisions.