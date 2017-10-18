GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

IOCL Pipelines Recruitment 2017 – 310 Technician Apprentice Vacancies Open at iocl.com

The online application window will close on November 6th 2017, 6 PM. The tentative date of exam for the recruitment of IOCL Technician Apprentices is December 3rd 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 18, 2017, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IOCL Pipelines Recruitment 2017 – 310 Technician Apprentice Vacancies Open at iocl.com
Candidates applying for the apprenticeship program must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 24.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Technician Apprentices on its official website - iocl.com for its Pipelines division. As per the official notice, there are 310 vacancies in the Electrical, Mechanical and Telecommunication & Intrumentation trades of IOCL. The online application window will close on November 6th 2017, 6 PM. The tentative date of exam for the recruitment of IOCL Technician Apprentices is December 3rd 2017. Candidates eligible and interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions give below and apply online:

How to Apply for IOCL Technician Apprentices Recruitment 2017?

Step 1: Visit the official website - iocl.com

Step 2: Under the section IndianOil for Careers at the end of the page, click on Latest Job Openings

Step 3: It will redirect you to another page, click on the pdf tab in front of
Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division

Step 4: It will redirect you to another page, where you need to read the eligibility guidelines first:
https://iocl.com/download/PL-Technician-Apprentices-Notification.pdf

Step 5: Once you find yourself eligible, you need to visit:
https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/

Step 6:  Click on Active job openings

Step 7: Engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 (Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) Dated 16.10.2017)

Step 8: Click on Register Now, Enter all details and Register

Step 9: Make the fee payment online

Step 10: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

These 310 vacancies were declared via Adv No. : PL/HR/ESTB/APPR-2017(2) for the engagement of Technician Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961 by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Candidates applying for the apprenticeship program must be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 24. The candidates must hold a diploma in relevant discipline from a recognized institution and must check the official notice thoroughly before applying for any post as the educational qualification differs for different posts and divisions.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES