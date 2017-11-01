IOCL Recruitment 2017: 221 Vacancies, Apply Before 18th Nov 2017
IOCL Recruitment 2017 Online Application process has begun on the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) - iocl.com to fill 221 vacancies for the posts of Quality Control Officers, Boiler Operations Engineers, Medical Officers, Fire & Safety Officers, HR Officers and Assistant Hindi Officers. The last date for online application submission is 18th November 2017 and the offline applications can be submitted till 25th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply for IOCL recruitment 2017 Online by following the steps given below:
How to Apply for IOCL Recruitment 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit official website - iocl.com
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on:
Recruitment of Boiler Operation Engineers, Quality Control Officers, Fire & Safety Officers, Medical Officers, HR Officers and Asstt. Hindi Officers
Step 3 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ for details
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5 – Enter details and submit
Step 6 – Click on ‘Login’
Step 7 – Enter received the Registration details and DOB
Step 8 – Pay application fees and upload documents
Step 9 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Candidates need to take a print out of the online application form and attach a recent passport size photograph and other documents and certificates and send it to:
THE ADVERTISER, PO BOX NO.3098, LODHI ROAD, HEAD POST OFFICE, NEW DELHI- 110003
As per notification
“Print out of online application received after last date shall be treated as Rejected‟.
Application Fee:
1. Candidates of General/OBC have to pay ₹300/- for all and ₹1000/- for Manager Post.
2. Candidates of SC/ST/PWD and Female candidates are exempted from paying any fees.
Educational Qualification and Experience:
The educational qualification and experience required varies for different posts and candidates must read through the detailed advertisement before applying for a particular job vacancy.
Direct Link: http://180.179.13.165/iocldelhi2017Live/index.html
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and Interview.
Vacancies Details:
1. Fire and Safety Officer - 50
2. HR Officer - 50
3. Quality Control Engineer - 44
4. Boiler Operations Engineer - 33
5. Medical Officer - 19
6. Assistant Hindi Officer - 19
7. Manager (Advanced Process Control & Optimization) - 6
