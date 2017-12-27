IOCL Recruitment 2018: Apply For Non-Executive Technical Posts in Pipelines Division before 15th Jan 2018

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Technical Non-Executives in the Pipelines Division of IOCL.IOCL aims to fill 32 vacancies for the posts of Engineering Assistant in Grade IV (22) and Technical Attendant in Grade I (10). Eligible candidates interested in pursuing their career with IOCL must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th January 2018, 6PM.IOCL will shortlist the candidates on the basis of a Written Test which is tentatively scheduled for 11th February 2018, followed by a Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT). Candidates need to score minimum 40% marks to qualify for the SPPT round.The written test will be held at various centres across India as per the region of the Pipelines Division of the IOCL viz Eastern Region Pipelines, Northern Region Pipelines, Western Region Pipelines, Southern Region Pipelines and Southern Eastern Region Pipelines.Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 26 years as on 26th December 2017; however, age relaxation rules apply and candidates must refer to the official advertisement.The minimum educational qualification and experience differs for different posts therefore candidates must ascertain their eligibility by reading the official recruitment notice as given below:Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹100.Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.The application fee is payable via online mode only.Eligible candidates can apply online on https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/