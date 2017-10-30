An assistant superintendent of police from Tirunelveli was caught using a Bluetooth device during the civil services (main) examination at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Monday.Shabir Karim, who is an IPS officer on probation, was allegedly talking to his wife, who was reportedly dictating answers to him over the phone from Hyderabad. Both husband and wife are now in police custody.Shabir Karim was reportedly being dictated the answers over the phone by his wife (Photo: News18).According to the police, Karim was writing the exam as he wanted to be an IAS officer. He had been selected for the IPS in 2014 and was undergoing training at Nanguneri subdivision of Tirunelveli.He has been charged under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating and dishonesty). Sources said he was likely to be dismissed as he was still in the probationary period. The police sought the Hyderabad police's help to arrest his wife.