1-min read

IPS Trainee Officer Retakes Civil Services Exam to Join IAS, Gets Caught Cheating

Police said Shabir Karim, who was under probation, is likely to lose the IPS post as well after he was caught using a Bluetooth device during the civil services (main) examination.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2017, 7:46 PM IST
IPS Trainee Officer Retakes Civil Services Exam to Join IAS, Gets Caught Cheating
Shabir Karim has been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: CNN-News18)
Chennai: An assistant superintendent of police from Tirunelveli was caught using a Bluetooth device during the civil services (main) examination at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Monday.

Shabir Karim, who is an IPS officer on probation, was allegedly talking to his wife, who was reportedly dictating answers to him over the phone from Hyderabad. Both husband and wife are now in police custody.

IAS officer pic
Shabir Karim was reportedly being dictated the answers over the phone by his wife (Photo: News18).

According to the police, Karim was writing the exam as he wanted to be an IAS officer. He had been selected for the IPS in 2014 and was undergoing training at Nanguneri subdivision of Tirunelveli.

He has been charged under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating and dishonesty). Sources said he was likely to be dismissed as he was still in the probationary period. The police sought the Hyderabad police's help to arrest his wife.
