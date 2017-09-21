Police to Look Into Funding of Shraddha Kapoor's Film Haseena Parkar

Just two days after the arrest of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s younger brother Iqbal Kaskar on charges of extortion, police officials are now set to look at the funding of Bollywood movie Haseena Parkar.With Kaskar’s arrest, Thane Police said they would initiate probe if anyone from the Dawood family or those associated with them had anything to do with the funding of the movie.Speaking to News18, Commissioner of Police (CP), Thane, Param Bir Singh, said, “We’re probing Kaskar’s case from all angles. If there’s any link to the movie, we’ll surely initiate an investigation.”“It’s a known fact that gangs used to extort money and finance movies,” Singh added, without divulging details of how officials were going to take the investigation forward.Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Dawood’s sister Haseena, the trailer of the movie has created quite a ripple.Kaskar was picked up from Parkar’s home late on Monday by a team of the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC). Kaskar was arrested after a builder lodged a complaint of extortion against him. According to police, he had been running an extortion racket for quite some time.Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie Haseena Parkar is scheduled to release on September 22.