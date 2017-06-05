Iranian Beaten Up at JNU After India-Pak Tie, Names ABVP members in Complaint

New Delhi: Student politics erupted again at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over a police complaint by an Iranian student who said he was roughed up by 10 people, including ABVP members, during celebrations after India’s victory over Pakistan in Sunday’s cricket match.

The ABVP countered the allegations, saying its members were manhandled by some people who were not happy with India’s win in the match.

The complaint by the Iranian student, who did not wish to be identified, said: "Vinay, a resident of room number one of Damodar Hotel's D Block, was bursting crackers in gallery. When the guard intervened, he started arguing."

"While I was observing the situation, one of them pushed me and Vinay punched me on the nose. It was a group of 10 people at least, including Vinay and another person Saurabh Sharma," the student said in the complaint which was also forwarded to the senior warden and chief proctor. "The whole group was drunk," he added.

The Iranian national has filed a complaint with Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station, a senior police official said.

ABVP member and former joint secretary of the JNU Students’ Union, Saurabh Sharma, refuted the allegations and claimed that he was celebrating India's victory against Pakistan in the cricket match when a few persons, some of whom maybe foreign nationals, not happy with the result, manhandled him.

“The truth of the last night incident… it's unfortunate to face abuses and physical assault on being a part of victory celebrations in JNU. As usual, numbers of those feeling distraught at India's victory and Pakistan's loss is always on the rise in JNU. In an unfortunate incident, I was manhandled by a group of students, some of whom may be foreign nationals, on simply feeling happy for my country. It's really disheartening that JNU is still a safe haven for anti-India sentiments. I may forgive the wrong-doers but feel the need for India's Prime Minister and Home Minister to take cognizance of the incident as it may be an indication of what lays hidden beneath multiple layers of JNU's life. I also request the NIA to turn its attention to JNU in order to completely bust the mysteries underlying anti-India activities in India,” a statement by Sharma said.

Backing the Iranian student, the JNUSU accused “ABVP goons” of manhandling him. “ABVP's chauvinism is again at work. ABVP goons manhandle, beat and threaten a student from Iran in the midnight in Damodar Hostel. JNUSU councillor Faisal Qureshi and security guard was present there. Eventually, our VC will punish those who will ask justice for this student,” a statement by the students’ union said.

(With PTI inputs)