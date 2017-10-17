IRMASAT 2018 Online Application Process Starts at irma.ac.in; Last Date Dec 31

IRMASAT 2018 Online Application Process has been started by Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) on its official website - irma.ac.in.The Institute of Rural Management Anand Social Awareness Test (IRMASAT) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted by IRMA on February 4, 2018. Candidates interested in pursuing Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM) from IRMA must apply for IRMASAT 2018 on or before December 31, 2017. Candidates can apply online on the official website by following the instructions given below.: Visit the official website - irma.ac.in: Under the Announcement tab on the right side of the screen, Click on Admissions 2018: Under the Admissions tab on the left side of the screen, Click on Apply Online: To Apply online and pay the registration fee online, click onClick here to Apply Online and Pay Through Payment Gateway: Go through the instructions given on the page: Click on: Click Here to Continue: Enter details to register and complete the application process: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further referenceTo complete the application process candidates need to pay the registration fee as per their category, viz:. General Category – ₹1400. OBC (non-creamy) - ₹1400. DAP - Rs 700. SC - Rs 700. ST - Rs 700. Overseas - Rs 2000. BPL - Rs 0IRMA will organise the IRMASAT 2018 exam in 28 centres across India on February 4, 2018. Candidates will be shortlisted for admissions at IRMA based on their CAT/XAT and IRMASAT 2018 scores. The Institution offers various programmes in Rural Management viz a postgraduate diploma, a fellow programme and a certificate programme at IRMA.Candidates can also apply directly through a printed application form. Click the below url to get more information on the same:https://irma.ac.in/admissions/admissions_onlineapp.php