IRMASAT 2018 Online Application Process Starts at irma.ac.in; Last Date Dec 31
The Institute of Rural Management Anand Social Awareness Test (IRMASAT) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted by IRMA on February 4, 2018.
Image for representation only.
IRMASAT 2018 Online Application Process has been started by Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) on its official website - irma.ac.in.
The Institute of Rural Management Anand Social Awareness Test (IRMASAT) 2018 is scheduled to be conducted by IRMA on February 4, 2018. Candidates interested in pursuing Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM) from IRMA must apply for IRMASAT 2018 on or before December 31, 2017. Candidates can apply online on the official website by following the instructions given below.
How to apply for IRMASAT 2018
Step 1: Visit the official website - irma.ac.in
Step 2: Under the Announcement tab on the right side of the screen, Click on Admissions 2018
Step 3: Under the Admissions tab on the left side of the screen, Click on Apply Online
Step 4: To Apply online and pay the registration fee online, click on
Click here to Apply Online and Pay Through Payment Gateway
Step 5: Go through the instructions given on the page
Step 6: Click on: Click Here to Continue
Step 7: Enter details to register and complete the application process
Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Registration Fee for IRMASAT 2018:
To complete the application process candidates need to pay the registration fee as per their category, viz:
1. General Category – ₹1400
2. OBC (non-creamy) - ₹1400
3. DAP - Rs 700
4. SC - Rs 700
5. ST - Rs 700
6. Overseas - Rs 2000
7. BPL - Rs 0
IRMA will organise the IRMASAT 2018 exam in 28 centres across India on February 4, 2018. Candidates will be shortlisted for admissions at IRMA based on their CAT/XAT and IRMASAT 2018 scores. The Institution offers various programmes in Rural Management viz a postgraduate diploma, a fellow programme and a certificate programme at IRMA.
Candidates can also apply directly through a printed application form. Click the below url to get more information on the same:
https://irma.ac.in/admissions/admissions_onlineapp.php
