Iron Block Found on Rail Track in Mumbai, Inquiry Ordered

Mumbai: Railways have ordered a high level inquiry after a 15-feet iron piece was found on the railway tracks near Diva junction in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The incident came to light On Tuesday night when the driver Jan shatabdi Express travelling from Madgaon to Dadar spotted the piece from a distance.

The driver stopped the train and removed the metal piece with the help of his assistant and a few passengers. The train halted at the spot for around 15 mins.

The Government Railway police (GRP) and city police have been asked to look into the matter.

A highly placed source from the Central Railways said that prima facie it looks like the rail piece was kept deliberately and the possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out.