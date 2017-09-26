Burqa-clad Woman Caught on CCTV in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Honeypreet?

Is Honeypreet Insaan hiding in Delhi? Sources in Delhi Police said they are examining CCTV footage showing a woman in a burqa seen walking with Honeypreet’s lawyer in south Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar.The Delhi High Court is scheduled to rule on an anticipatory bail plea filed by Honeypreet Insaan, who has been missing since the conviction of her “adoptive father” and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.In the bail plea moved by her lawyer on Monday, Honeypreet has claimed that “my father Ram Rahim has been falsely implicated”. The plea also alleged that Honeypreet was facing threat to life from drug mafias in Punjab and Haryana.The bail plea said she would cooperate with the investigation and sought three weeks’ transit bail.The bail plea, a copy of which has been accessed by News18, mentions a Greater Kailash address in Delhi.The residential building — House No A-4, Greater Kailash II — was raided by the Haryana Police on Tuesday in a bid to arrest Honeypreet and Aditya Insan, another close aide of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.However, the raid did not yield anything, DCP Southeast Romil Baaniya said. The raid was conducted at 7:30 am and only the caretaker was found, he said.The house was registered in the name of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Baaniya said.Police also said that any person giving any information leading to the arrest of the accused in connection with the incidents of violence in Panchkula on August 25 will be suitably rewarded and his/her identity kept secret.A court in Panchkula had on Monday issued arrest warrant against Honeypreet Insan, Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan, and Dera’s top functionary Pawan Insan in connection with incidents of violence in Panchkula.The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police had moved an application before the court seeking arrest warrants of the three accused.Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.Honeypreet, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Haryana Police, had been earlier booked at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.The police added her name in FIR number 345 as an accused in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25.Her name has been included in the same FIR in which other Dera functionaries Aditya Insan and Surinder Dhiman, among others, had been booked for allegedly inciting violence and arson, police had said earlier.Haryana Police has also been questioning arrested Dera functionaries, including Dilawar Insan and Pradeep Goyal, to get concrete information about her place of hiding. Dilawar Insan, a key member of the Dera was arrested from Sonipat while Pradeep, another Dera functionary was nabbed from Udaipur in Rajasthan by Haryana Police.Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25, following which violence and arson had erupted in Panchkula and Sirsa districts of Haryana which had left 41 people dead and several others injured.Honeypreet had accompanied the Dera head when he had come to the special CBI court on August 25. She had also travelled along with him in the special chopper which ferried them to Rohtak from Panchkula after the conviction.The sect head is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district of Haryana.Several teams of Haryana Police have travelled across the country, including the Indo-Nepal border, to trace Honeypreet.