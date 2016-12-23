Is Gujarat Headed For a Sober New Year ?

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government, through an ordinance that has been signed by the Governor, has tightened up the prohibition act even further, increasing both the jail term as well as fine amount for offences under the act.

The big question though remains unanswered .. Will the new law help in actually containing the flow of liquor ? For the record, Gujarat has failed quite miserably in containing availability of liquor ever since the prohibition law was enforced since the state’s formation.

Here’s what to expect under the changes in the prohibition law in Gujarat....

- Running liquor dens earlier attracted a three year jail and 1000 Rs fine.. The jail term is now ten years and fine has been increased to one lakh rupees.

- Obstructing or assaulting a police officer on duty will now be punishable with five years jail and Rs five lakh fine.. Earlier there were no provisions.

- Officials who help bootleggers will now be liable to jail for up to seven years and fine of Rs one lakh. Earlier there was no such provision.

- Buying selling or transporting liquor earlier attracted a jail of three years earlier with a Rs 1000 fine... Now the term has been extended to ten years jail and fine lakh Rs fine.

Gujarat law minister Pradipsinh Jadeja says that the new provisions in the law will help in stricter implementation of prohibition in the state. “Bootleggers will face an increased jail term and fine.

Besides, vehicles seized during raids or being used to ferry liquor will not be returned,” he said. DGP P C Pandey added – “Cops are being provided breath analysers and other equipment as well. Directions have been issued to all district police heads to ensure strict implementation under the new changes in law,”

But there’s politics at work here too, especially with elections scheduled to be held in less than a year from now. Having alienated a section of the influential Patidar community if not the entire community over the issue of reservation, the BJP government in the state has reached out to the OBC and Kshatriya votebank.

Alpesh Thakore, the firebrand OBC leader has held a series of meetings to free OBC youth from the menace of liquor consumption. All the demands that he had listed down in terms of changing the prohibition law for better implementation, have been acceded to by the government, thus keeping the OBC votebank in good humour.

But those who have been critical of the prohibition policy, arguing that prohibition has in fact created a mafia that is patronised by the cops themselves, argue that changes in the law will not ensure better implementation but only help the mafia in hiking up liquor prices even further.

But whether it’s the BJP or the Congress, neither really wants to tamper with prohibition in Mahatma Gandhi’s Gujarat.