Is it a Crime to Enter a Temple, Asks Dalit Man Fined For Praying

A Dalit man was penalised for offering prayers at a temple in Telangana's Nirmal district.The Pakpatlla Village Development Committee imposed a penalty of Rs 500 on Muthyam, a Dalit, for offering prayers the Grama Devatha Pochamma Thalli Temple.Struggling with health issues, Muthyam had been visiting temple to offer prayers.Last week, when he went to temple, the priest was not present at the temple. After waited for the priest for a while, he decided to conduct the ceremony himself. He then lit a diya, broke a coconut and prayed.While he was leaving, he was spotted by a villager who complained."I was fined Rs 500 because I am a Dalit. Is it a crime to enter a temple? God is one. But still caste system is so much prevalent. What has changed in so many years?" Muthyam asked, angry and upset with the decision.The village development committee has upper caste members and villagers say that such fines have been imposed earlier as well.